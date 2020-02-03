Moody Gardens Splashes Into Spring Break With Exciting New Attractions

Spring break is almost here and Moody Gardens is offering some exciting new attractions and experiences to provide an enjoyable daytrip or extended vacation at one of the most popular tourist destinations in Texas.

Meet Jeff Corwin and Explore the Bay Venture from New York to Virginia and meet the families and teams who are working together to understand and address the issues facing the country’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, with “Expedition Chesapeake” showing in the MG 3D Theater. Narrated by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Corwin this film encourages audiences to appreciate the value of the Bay but to also take steps to support long-term conservation efforts in their communities.

This film also has a local tie in – Galveston Bay, and Jeff Corwin himself, along with representatives from other local organizations will be at Moody Gardens on Mar. 7 for insightful presentations explaining the similarities between Chesapeake and Galveston Bays and how Galveston Bay benefits our local ecosystem. Sail aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat with Corwin and others that morning, and join him for introductions to “Expedition Chesapeake” showing throughout the day.

The Premiere of Aquaman™: The 4D Experience

Join Aquaman™ on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land when AQUAMAN™: The 4D Experience® arrives in the 4D Special FX Theater on Mar. 7.

When the power-hungry ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis pressures his oceanic community to attack the surface world for their destruction of the seas, Aquaman™ returns to the tumultuous waters he was shunned from for being half-human. Using his superhuman strength and speed, the powerful hero fights to protect both his land-dwelling comrades and the world beneath the waves, casting a spotlight on the beauty of the seas.

The 4D Special FX Theater features 3D images paired with special effects such as leg ticklers, seat buzzers, scent, mist and more to put guests in the center of the store and enable them to see, feel, hear and smell the action.

Dive to New Depths and Unlock the Secrets of the Earth’s Climate with Ancient Caves at the MG3D Theater

Visit some of the world’s most remote caves, both above and below the water, in France, Iceland, the Bahamas, the U.S., and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, with “Ancient Caves” starting Mar. 7 in the MG 3D Theater.

Paleoclimatologist Dr. Gina Moseley and her team are on a mission to unlock the secrets of the Earth’s climate in the most unlikely places – caves in this exciting new film narrated by Emmy-award winner Bryan Cranston that brings science and adventure together.

The MG 3D Theater is home to the largest screen in Texas and world’s first Giant Screen 6-Primary Laser Projection System, meaning audiences can see films bigger and brighter than at a standard theater.

Across from the attractions sits the spectacular Moody Gardens Hotel with an exciting “Under the Sea” theme for Spring Break. Enjoy poolside tropical dance parties with face painting, cookie decorating and more. Different room packages with tickets to the Moody Gardens attractions are available.

With its beautiful palm trees and gorgeous Galveston Bay views, the Moody Gardens Golf Course has earned rave reviews from TripAdvisor, GolfNow and Golf Advisor, including being named the sixth best course in the state of Texas as part of Golf Advisor’s “Golfer’s Choice” awards. The par-72 course is a Jacobsen Hardy design and features five tee boxes for players of all levels.

For more information on everything Moody Gardens as to offer for Spring Break call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org/justcoast.

