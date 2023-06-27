Summer is almost here and Moody Gardens is offering new attractions and experiences to provide an enjoyable day trip or extended vacation at one of the most popular tourist destinations in Texas.

Maddie Collins, the communications coordinator at Moody Gardens, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us all about what they have this summer.

Moody Gardens is the perfect summer destination. What can guests look forward to when visiting?

“We have so many great attractions for all ages. Palm Beach is open for the summer which is our water park featuring a lazy river, slides, cabanas, and great food. Throughout the summer, every Saturday night at Palm Beach guests can look forward to ‘Beats On The Beach’ which is live DJs and bands out on the beautiful white sand and we also end the night with free fireworks. We also have our Ropes Course and Zipline, Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, 3D and 4D theaters and so much more.”

Moody Gardens is just a quick drive away and you have a great hotel on site. Tell us all about the hotel.

“Galveston Island is a quick drive away all of the attractions are within walking distance of the hotel. We have a great pool with a swim-up bar, we have several restaurants on the property whether you are looking for ice cream, pizzas poolside, fine dining, and more. We also have a spa, so if you are looking to relax, we have it all for the family, and if you stay at the hotel this summer Palm Beach is included in your stay! We have several great packages going on all summer long.”

You have several great events happening this summer. Tell us what you have coming up.

“The summer is full of great events including our second annual Air, Car & Boat Show. There will be several air shows with pilots from all across the country, dozens of classic and muscle cars, and we will have a variety of boats for guests to check out.”

“We are closing out the summer with the Galveston Island Wine Festival. We are thrilled to host this event this year! The weekend will be full of wine, food, live music, fireworks, and fun on Galveston Island. So come down to Moody Gardens and enjoy all of the summer fun!”

To make your reservations or learn more about all the happenings this summer at Moody Gardens, call 409-744-4673 or visit MoodyGardens.org.

This segment is paid for by Moody Gardens and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.