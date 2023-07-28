Guests are invited to cool off and enjoy an unforgettable summer on Galveston Island. A season full of events and activities is planned from May to August at Moody Gardens including the 2nd Annual Air, Car, & Boat Show and the Galveston Island Wine Festival.

Jerri Hamachek, the marketing director at Moody Gardens, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about what coming up.

Tell guests what they can look forward to when visiting Moody Gardens.

“Moody Gardens is the perfect summer destination for all ages. We are known for our iconic pyramids. You can’t miss them as you are entering Galveston Island. We have our Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Discovery Museum Pyramid, and so much more. Summer is in full swing and we have some great attractions available including our water park Palm Beach, free fireworks every Saturday night, and Beats on the Beach out at Palm Beach which is live bands and DJs out on the white sand.”

You have some great events coming up including an Air, Car, & Boat Show and the Galveston Island Wine Festival. Tell us a little about those events.

“Yes! We have our second annual Air, Car, & Boat show from August 11-13. It’s a big weekend that will thrill visitors by land, sea, and air. Daytime and evening performances will loop, roll and scream through the air with multiple air shows, a splashy and spectacular boat show will showcase an array of boats, and it’s a car lover’s dream at the Moody Gardens Convention Center as the hall is filled with rows of classic vehicles and the stories that accompany them.”

“The Galveston Island Wine Festival is Labor Day weekend from September 1-3. It’s going to be a wonderful weekend of wine, food, live entertainment, fireworks, and fun. This event features a Seven-On-Seven Seafood Extravaganza with food and wine from seven chefs and seven regions.”

“The Penguins and Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid takes you on a delightful tour through the world’s vineyards known for bountiful and superb wine sampling as creative chefs provide the most delectable small bite pairings and artwork created by the Moody Gardens penguins.”

“Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting is a salute to the military with a special speakers list of honorary veterans sharing their stories paired with a wonderful bourbon tasting.”

You encourage people to get tickets early, right?

“Specifically, the Wine Festival will probably sell out, so get your tickets early. You can also stay on-site, so once you arrive for the weekend, you don’t have to worry about catching rides home.”

Where can guests find more information?

To book your weekend getaway, buy tickets, and learn more, you can visit MoodyGardens.org.

