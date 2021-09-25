Monochromatic Makeup Tips With Kiss N’ Makeup

One of the newest trends taking over the makeup world is actually a revival of an old favorite: Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup shared tips and tricks to achieve great monochromatic makeup with Studio 512.

Tell us about this trend.

Karen says, “Rosie, you may be too young to remember, but this trend was all the rage in the 90s! Monochromatic makeup refers to using the same colors/hues on the eyes, cheeks and lips. Monochromatic looks are also used in regards to clothing and accessories. Importantly, it doesn’t mean that you have to use the exact same shade of the color everywhere you use it; you can play with shades or variations of the same color to layer up your monochromatic look.”

When selecting the color to work with, what should we consider?

“Color selection can be soft and natural by using rose, peach, pink, brown tones, etc. But it doesn’t have to be! For a fun and confident look, you can use vibrant and bold reds, oranges, plums and violets, etc. It makes color selection easy, whether you’re an experienced makeup artist or a novice.”

Should we look for all-matte shades?

“Products do not need to be matte in nature. Shimmery and luminous products added to the mix can be fun, and add an element of complexity to the application. You want to apply these products to the areas of the face that light would naturally highlight (the center of the eyelid, the top of the cheekbones, etc.).

“I often hear from mature clients that they avoid these products because they consider them too ‘youthful,’ but they can actually be worn at any age! Look for products that are truly luminous, not chunks of separate glitter, and you’ll be just fine.”

