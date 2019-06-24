Mondays, Masks and Meditation

Lovejay is a holistic beauty bar located at 2124 East 6th Street Unit 103 Austin,Texas. Aiming to inspire beauty from the inside out. They offer a thoughtfully curated selection of the most effective, safe, and eco-friendly natural products and services. Each product on their shelves have been hand-selected to highlight nature’s most luxurious and effective ingredients in their pure form while minimizing synthetic ingredients.

Check them out at their event. NaMasque Mondays at Lovejay from 6:30 – 7:45 pm and $30 per session.



NaMasque is a 75 minute yoga, skin mask and meditation experience to relax and restore the body, mind, spirit and skin! The experience incorporates aromatherapy, mindful yoga, skin hydration mist, skin mask, meditation, skin serum and eye treatment. To learn more about their services, events and products check them out at LovejayBeauty.com or follow them on social media @LovejayBeauty.