Monday Motivation With Earn That Body: 21 Day Summer Challenge, WillpowHER!

It’s that time of the year when you might need a little extra accountability, motivation, inspiration and challenge to help you stay fit and/or get stronger! Earn That Body offers online nutrition and fitness training with Kim Eagle. And the ladies of Studio 512 are going to be doing a 21 day challenge with Kim, and we want you at home to join us!

WillpowHER is designed to help WOMEN with a proper build in their fitness using all workout modalities (cardio HIIT, Strength Training, Yoga, Core, Mobility and Audio Runs). A program that tells you what to do daily to take the guess work out of getting FIT!

Plus, check out the Body Zone Challenge. This 21 day challenge will provide daily 5-15 minute strength workouts to target each zone of your body! The workout challenges will include a combination of exercise demonstration links in PDFs, past ETB program/challenge videos (dating back to 2010) and more! This daily challenge can easily be added to a current workout regime!

PERSONAL TIPS TO GETTING MOTIVATED: Kim Eagle talks the talk and walks the walk! She believes in TAKING ACTION on your health and fitness goals. It won’t come to you, you have to go after it! And it does not matter how old you are or how out of shape you are….YOU can take action when you are ready! And once you choose to work toward your health/fitness goals, it’s hard to ever turn back.

Learn more about Earn That Body by visiting Kim’s website for more details.