Monday Motivation: Swift Fit Events & Earn That Body

Every Monday at noon, Swift Fit Events is offering free virtual classes featuring all local Austin instructors, withclasses like yoga, kickboxing, bootcamp,meditation, and more.



Swift Fit Events also specializes in virtual corporate wellness programs for businesses with a remote working policy. You can follow Swift Fit Events on Instagram @SwiftFitEvents for access to their

live classes, and they even have each week’s class available on-demand on their Facebook page. To learn more, go to https://swiftfitevents.com/.

Earn That Body offers online nutrition and fitness training with Kim Eagle. The ladies of Studio 512 have been staying fit and focused with a 21 day challenge, and they are headed into their last week.

WillpowHER is designed to help WOMEN with a proper build in their fitness using all workout modalities (cardio HIIT, Strength Training, Yoga, Core, Mobility and Audio Runs). A program that tells you what to do daily to take the guess work out of getting FIT!

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website, all programs are online. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration and wellness tips.