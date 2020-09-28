Monday Motivation: Strength-Driven Interval Training Tips With MADabolic Austin

MADabolic Austin sets itself apart in the fitness industry by focusing on strength-driven interval training. Each 50-minute class features a signature combination of intervals that carve a lean and athletic physique.
Rooted in science and backed by years of athletic experience, MADabolic’s signature intervals are designed to torch body fat, increase strength, and promote lean muscle.
With the reopening of fitness gyms and studios, MADabolic has implemented new safety procedures. Floor plans rearranged and class sizes limited to maintain social distancing:
- Class arrival times adjusted to ensure distancing between classes and manage traffic flow
- Additional hand sanitizers stationed strategically thought the gym
- Nightly professional cleaning of the gym
- Increased surface hygiene protocol
For those not comfortable returning to the gym, MADabolic has also launched a Virtual Training Membership via the MADabolic mobile app.
Tips on how to stay safe & sanitary at the gym:
- Arrive in your workout gear to eliminate the need to use changing rooms
- Bring your own towel and sanitize your hands after each weight or machine use
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth when handling equipment
- Maintain 6 feet of distance between other gym-goers
Since MADabolic uses strength-focused interval training, here are some tips for incorporating strength into your workout at home:
- Always warm-up and cool down
- Start with bodyweight
- Pushups, planks, squats
- Focus on learning basic athletic movements
- Squat, hinge, push, pull, and core work
- Add in strength training exercises that work your entire body
- Plan to modify for level and intensity
- Not all weight training needs to include weights
- Anything that provides resistance can do the job, such as resistance bands or even your own body weight
What are some at-home workouts to incorporate more strength?
- Squat
- Chest press
- Lateral raise
- Front lunge
- Dumbbell row
