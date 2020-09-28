Monday Motivation: Strength-Driven Interval Training Tips With MADabolic Austin

MADabolic Austin sets itself apart in the fitness industry by focusing on strength-driven interval training. Each 50-minute class features a signature combination of intervals that carve a lean and athletic physique.





Rooted in science and backed by years of athletic experience, MADabolic’s signature intervals are designed to torch body fat, increase strength, and promote lean muscle.

With the reopening of fitness gyms and studios, MADabolic has implemented new safety procedures. Floor plans rearranged and class sizes limited to maintain social distancing:

Class arrival times adjusted to ensure distancing between classes and manage traffic flow

Additional hand sanitizers stationed strategically thought the gym

Nightly professional cleaning of the gym

Increased surface hygiene protocol

For those not comfortable returning to the gym, MADabolic has also launched a Virtual Training Membership via the MADabolic mobile app.

Tips on how to stay safe & sanitary at the gym:

Arrive in your workout gear to eliminate the need to use changing rooms

Bring your own towel and sanitize your hands after each weight or machine use

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth when handling equipment

Maintain 6 feet of distance between other gym-goers

Since MADabolic uses strength-focused interval training, here are some tips for incorporating strength into your workout at home:

Always warm-up and cool down

Start with bodyweight Pushups, planks, squats

Focus on learning basic athletic movements Squat, hinge, push, pull, and core work

Add in strength training exercises that work your entire body

Plan to modify for level and intensity

Not all weight training needs to include weights Anything that provides resistance can do the job, such as resistance bands or even your own body weight



What are some at-home workouts to incorporate more strength?

Squat

Chest press

Lateral raise

Front lunge

Dumbbell row

To learn more about MADabolic Austin give them a vist online for more details.