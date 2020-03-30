Monday Motivation: March 30th

Do you know someone who is shining some light into the community during these difficult times? Make sure you send your ideas to us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Yard Signs That Are Bringing Smiles In Sun City

Neighbors on Blacksmiths Drive in Georgetown, Texas made yard signs (funny, motivational, inspirational) to bring smiles (and perhaps relieve boredom!).



Some say:

Please Toilet Paper My House

Love Thy Neighbor- 6 feet away

And This Little Piggy Stayed Home

Travel To London From Home

How is a travel blogger known for her Texas Travel series spending her quarantine? Traveling virtually to London!

Jessica Serna spent the whole day immersing herself in virtual tours of popular London attractions, cooking British recipes, watching British movies, and even taking in a free virtual West End show. To see her virtual travel itinerary, visit mycurlyadventures.com/2020/03/25/travel-to-london-from-home/.

Plus, you can follow her adventures at @mycurlyadventures_.

