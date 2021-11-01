Monday Motivation: How To Live A Fearless & Bold Life While Dealing With Anxiety

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A woman in Buda was arrested on Halloween after authorities say she pointed a loaded weapon at a seven year-old who was trick or treating.

Hays County Sheriff's Office deputies say Monica Ann Bradford, 35, was seen yelling at children outside her home in the 100 block of Quarter Avenue on the evening of October 31. Police responded to the area around 7:20 p.m. after a report that Bradford later exited the home with the gun aimed at the child who was walking in front of her residence.