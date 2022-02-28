Monday Motivation: How To Keep Your Calm With ATX Yoga Girl

Cynthia Aguillón Bernard, Founder of ATX Yoga Girl joined Steph and Rosie with tips on how to “keep your calm” during the day to day chaos.

ATX Yoga Girl is a mobile wellness studio featuring a collection of offerings including yoga, mindfulness and sound meditation (aka sound baths) for both kids and adults. Cynthia is passionate about creating conscious connections for the mind body and heart, help soothe the nervous system and help bring back balance and presence into her client’s daily life.

Besides private or group sessions, Cynthia supports the community with wellness events:

-3/8 International Women’s Day Wellness Event

-Monthly at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum for Family Yoga and every 1st Saturday Yoga & Sound in the garden

-Every 1st Sunday at FP Movement

-Monthly at Soho House Austin and the Carpenter Hotel

-Kids Weekly After School Programs around town, and offers Kid’s Summer Yoga Camps

For more information or to book at class check out AtxYogaGirl.com