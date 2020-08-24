Monday Motivation: A 15 Year- Old Teen Starts Business To Bring Health & Hope Into The Community During COVID-19 Crisis

At the end of April, Jennifer Fang, a 15-year-old girl at Saint Michael’s Catholic Academy, decided to create a charity-based brand called nutssosweet.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, she recognized the economic hardships endured by many and wished to help the local Austin community.



Photos By: @OdeToAustin

nutssosweet donates 80% of its profit to Austin Disaster Relief Network and is known for all organic and healthy products such as nut butters and granola.

nutssosweet’s business concept burgeoned from Jennifer’s change for a more balanced and healthy diet. (Inspired by model, Sanne Vloet.) She followed the steps of her mother, a self-made businesswoman and the national sales director of Mary Kay China, and gradually gained interest in business from taking various leadership roles in school.

Although inspiration came from her mother, her business interest was initiated by taking various leadership roles in school. Jenifer became the middle school student council member, the charity dance team co-captain, the first lieutenant on the high school drill team, and eventually, the founder of nutssosweet.

How Are You Navigating School And A Business?

“Like many people, quarantine has canceled all my previous plans for the summer. Initially, this business was here to fulfill my free time. However, now that school has started, I obviously have less time. I have already done a four-week intensive research study online from the University of Santa Barbara this summer and managed to run both worlds very well. I plan on utilizing the same plan for the future. I specifically designated time slots on the weekends for making a granola and nut butters, and delivery. It is certainly true that business is not only about production and requires a massive amount of effort. I am responsible for everything nutssosweet’s, from recipe development, product design, PR, to accounting; it may seem daunting but I have managed my time well. I designate the production time as a stress reliever and delivery time to communicate with new people.” – Jennifer Fang, Founder of nutssosweet

Jennifer immigrated to the States from China 3 years ago and recently turned 16 years old on August 20th.

Try Out This Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe:



Ingredients

8oz any nutssosweet nut butter

3/4 cup of sugar or any sweetener (ex. monk fruit)

1 egg or flax egg if vegan

1 tsp of baking soda or 1tbsp of baking powder

a pinch of salt

Amount of chocolate chunks or chocolate chips you desire

Flakey salt (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients together in a bowl and get rid of any lumps or clusters of ingredients

Bake at 350 Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes

Once it is done sprinkle with flaky salt (optional)

Coconut sugar tastes the best

Use 70% dark chocolate or Lily’s sugar-free chocolate

A sprinkle of salt takes it to another level!

If no flaky salt regular sea salt would work as well

To help support Jennifer’s business or to learn more visit them online for more details. Plus, don’t forget to follow Instagram and Tiktok @nutssosweet for fun recipes, giveaways, discounts, and product updates.