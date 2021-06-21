Monday Happy Hour Drink & Food Specials In Austin

It seems like a lot of restaurants in Austin are closed on Mondays. So, we decided to round up some of our favorite Austin spots that serve incredible happy hours on Mondays. Plus, martini’s can turn around the Monday blues.





DIY your own happy hour with $5 off individual cocktails and 50% off mixology kits when you order TO-GO. Choose from 11 handcrafted cocktails

Clark’s is a small chic West Austin neighborhood spot with a great raw bar, house-baked sourdough, fresh fish, lobster rolls, pan-roasted hamburgers, and tasty libations. Happy hour specials from 3-5 pm.





Enjoy all appetizers, sliders & boneless wings for only $6 bucks during happy hour (3-7 pm). Drinks: $4 off pitchers, $1 off drafts, all wine, and all wells. Monday drink special: $6 Mexican Martinis.





It’s Michelada Mondays at Gabriela’s! Get $6 drinks and food under $8 bucks during their happy hour from 3-6 pm. Walk-ins only, no reservations.







Food: 1/2 price bar food ( $7-$15 with discount – Bar Menu Here ) Drinks: $2 off each cocktail, beer, and glasses of wine. Tip: order the truffled deviled eggs and thank us later.





From 4-6 pm, 25% off all food, $2 off drinks, and 50% off sparkling wine all night Mondays.

AFTER DINNER SPECIALS– Daily 9pm-’til late / $5 June’s House Amaro / 25% off dessert / 50% off sparkling wine / $2 off other drinks.

From 3-11:30 pm, nosh on sushi, calamari, coconut shrimp, and other appetizers for $3-$8 a pop. Drink specials include:cheap beer ($2.75 domestic drafts, $3.75 imports); $4.75 sakes; and $6.75 martinis.







Featuring drink specials, $1 Gulf oysters and $5 off beginnings all night Monday from 3:30–9 pm.





Happy hour from 4- 6 pm with bites under $8 and $2 off draft beer and craft cocktails. Check out the happy hour menu here.





Happy hour includes chef’s choice nigiri, wagyu carpaccio, and chili hamachi, $2 off cocktails and mocktails, $2 off sake and wine. From 5:00-6:30 pm. Learn more here.







Everybody needs some TLC and all day happy hour. Open until 9pm.







Happy hour is from 3-6 pm offering $10 farm-to-table flatbreads, $2 oysters, and $6 martinis your choice of gin or vodka!