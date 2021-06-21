Monday Happy Hour Drink & Food Specials In Austin

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Photo By: Jeffery’s

It seems like a lot of restaurants in Austin are closed on Mondays. So, we decided to round up some of our favorite Austin spots that serve incredible happy hours on Mondays. Plus, martini’s can turn around the Monday blues.

CARVE American Grille

DIY your own happy hour with $5 off individual cocktails and 50% off mixology kits when you order TO-GO. Choose from 11 handcrafted cocktails

Clark’s Oyster Bar

Clark’s is a small chic West Austin neighborhood spot with a great raw bar, house-baked sourdough, fresh fish, lobster rolls, pan-roasted hamburgers, and tasty libations. Happy hour specials from 3-5 pm.

Doc’s Backyard Grill

Enjoy all appetizers, sliders & boneless wings for only $6 bucks during happy hour (3-7 pm). Drinks: $4 off pitchers, $1 off drafts, all wine, and all wells. Monday drink special: $6 Mexican Martinis.

Gabriela’s Downtown/ Gabriela’s South Austin

It’s Michelada Mondays at Gabriela’s! Get $6 drinks and food under $8 bucks during their happy hour from 3-6 pm. Walk-ins only, no reservations.

Jeffery’s

Food: 1/2 price bar food ( $7-$15 with discount – Bar Menu Here ) Drinks: $2 off each cocktail, beer, and glasses of wine. Tip: order the truffled deviled eggs and thank us later.

June’s All Day

From 4-6 pm, 25% off all food, $2 off drinks, and 50% off sparkling wine all night Mondays.

AFTER DINNER SPECIALS– Daily 9pm-’til late / $5 June’s House Amaro / 25% off dessert / 50% off sparkling wine / $2 off other drinks.

Maiko Sushi Lounge

From 3-11:30 pm, nosh on sushi, calamari, coconut shrimp, and other appetizers for $3-$8 a pop. Drink specials include:cheap beer ($2.75 domestic drafts, $3.75 imports); $4.75 sakes; and $6.75 martinis.

Salt Trader’s Coastal Cooking

Featuring drink specials, $1 Gulf oysters and $5 off beginnings all night Monday from 3:30–9 pm.

Salty Sow

Happy hour from 4- 6 pm with bites under $8 and $2 off draft beer and craft cocktails. Check out the happy hour menu here.

Soto South Lamar

Happy hour includes chef’s choice nigiri, wagyu carpaccio, and chili hamachi, $2 off cocktails and mocktails, $2 off sake and wine. From 5:00-6:30 pm. Learn more here.

TLC

Everybody needs some TLC and all day happy hour. Open until 9pm.

Verbena

Happy hour is from 3-6 pm offering $10 farm-to-table flatbreads, $2 oysters, and $6 martinis your choice of gin or vodka!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Show Your Stripes

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss