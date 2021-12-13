‘Mommy & Me’ Matching For The Holidays With Tips From Style Done Easy

‘Tis the season for family looks! Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy found “mommy and me” matching sets that will look great in photos. Claire’s suggestions include:

Exact colors. If you want a hue-to-hue matching color scheme, Claire suggests florals and pastels for moms and daughters. Matching Christmas pajamas are great for this look, too!

Color stories. Maybe you don’t want to look “matchy-matchy,” but you still want to coordinate: picking a cool or warm color story (like the option Claire has in olive, cream and tan) can look really elevated!

Themes. This can be a fun one for group photos: pick a theme (western, all white, “over-the-top” glam, etc.) and have everyone dress in it! Even if your little one is too young for properly dressing up, baby accessories like bibs and hats can embody the theme and make for really fun pictures.

Claire found looks for this segment at Lilla & Beth. Lilla & Beth is located in the Mueller development, and showcases great fashion pieces as well as gifts, bath and body products, items for baby, jewelry, kids’ clothing and more. Owner Megan Cooper was also recently featured on Studio 512! Learn more about the store at LillaBeth.com.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.