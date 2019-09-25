Mommy Makeover With Personique

Busy moms spend all their time taking care of others — but it’s nice to be able to do something for yourself once in a while! Dr. Randy Buckspan, F.A.C.S. with Personique, came by the studio to give us more information about the “Mommy Makeover.”

What is a Mommy Makeover?

“A Mommy Makeover is a combination of two or more procedures (breast, liposuction, tummy tuck, breast lift, etc).”

What can a patient expect when they go to Personique?

“You can expect to be greeted and taken care of by a friendly, knowledgeable, experienced medical team and Board Certified Plastic Surgeon.”

What is the typical downtime after a procedure?

“Because it’s a safe and easy sedation, you go home the same day! Depending on the procedure, 3-7 days is standard.”

If you’re interested in getting a procedure, give Personique a call. You can also go to www.personique.com, or follow them on social media, @Personique.

Sponsored by Personique. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

