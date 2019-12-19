Mommy/Daughters Rockette Style Workshop With Dancers Shape

This holiday season, are you wanting to try something new? Jennifer McCamish of Dancers Shape Fitness Studio has fitness techiques that range from Yoga to Pilates and Barre.

Saturday, December 21st, Dancers Shape will have a holiday Mommy/Daughter Rockette Style Workshop for kids 10 and up.

Dancers Shape is gearing up for the their 30 Day Re-Shape Nutrition and Fitness Challenge starting January 6th. You can chose just the nutrition portion for $99 or add the 30 day unlimited classes for a total of $225.

If you’re interested in joining in on the fun at Dancers Shape, visit www.DancersShape.com or give them a follow on social media, @DancersShape.