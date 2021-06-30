Moment By Mayawell: The Place To Sip & Savor Wellness All Summer Long

Moment by Mayawell will support the brand’s mission of leading a life that’s community centered and wellness inspired. The pop-up will host a rotating series of event programming that will include mixology + herb demos, DIY planter tutorials, and taco tours.

Wellness beverages have been a massive trend lately and they are made with ingredients that are said to support a healthier gut. Mayawell, the local and rapidly growing prebiotic beverage brand, launched a pop-up last month called Moment by Mayawell.

It’s a community-centered wellness pop-up that offers an array of wellness-minded talks and seminars, a finish line for local runs and social biking routes, or just a place to slow down for a cool drink and fresh meal in the company of friends and loved ones. Moment by Mayawell is an open invitation to rest, recharge, and connect with what brings you joy.







Maywell is a brand known for that “good gut feeling,” this immersive, health-driven experience will uniquely fuse the best parts of a café, marketplace, and community culture. Located on the eastside of Austin (2609 E Cesar Chavez), the pop-up explores all foundations of wellness while bringing together a variety of influential brands across multiple industries.







Shop the curated and rotating range of wares from a variety of vendors such as Clay Imports, Garden Seventeen, and Sabia Apothecary. If you’re looking to unwind, you can enjoy the private patio next door and sip on coffee offerings from Lady Elaine, natural wines curated by The Meteor and Easy Wine, or zero sugar ciders from Fairweather Cider. Refuel and nosh on the latest grab-and-go offerings from local favorites Blenders & Bowls and Lucky Lime.





About Mayawell

Maywell is known for is serving up that good gut feeling. The brand’s curated range of prebiotic sodas all feature organic, hand-harvested Active Agave™ that’s shown to help improve digestion, bolster the immune system, and boost metabolism. Mayawell is inspired by the Aztecan goddess of the agave, Mayahuel. Paying homage to this important symbol of life and vitality, Mayawell has harnessed the prebiotic potential of the prehistoric agave plant, which has played an integral role in Mexican life for centuries.

The gut is critical to both overall health & well-being. Mayawell’s proprietary Active Agave™ has been shown to retain up to 60% of healthy gut bacteria. Through extensive research, agave inulin has been shown to improve digestion, bolster the immune system, lower the risk of obesity and weight gain, while elevating mood and cognitive function. Mayawell delivers 20% of the DRV of fiber in a single serving, offering a delicious format to consume one of nature’s most powerful superfoods. Each 12 oz. serving has 40 or fewer calories and only four grams of natural sugar. The subtle sweetness provides guilt-free refreshment while prebiotic agave delivers essential fermentable fiber.

Currently Available In Four Flavors:

Pineapple Mango Tumeric : calling to mind delicious and refreshing tropical Aguas Frescas, while helping serve as an anti-inflammatory.

: calling to mind delicious and refreshing tropical Aguas Frescas, while helping serve as an anti-inflammatory. Strawberry Hibiscus Ginger : an easy-drinking blend of the three flavors that promotes improved cognitive function and digestion.

: an easy-drinking blend of the three flavors that promotes improved cognitive function and digestion. Pear Lime Green Tea : a wonderfully refreshing combo that provides antioxidants and boosts metabolism.

: a wonderfully refreshing combo that provides antioxidants and boosts metabolism. Raspberry Cucumber with Black Currant: ripe, juicy raspberry is paired with fresh cucumber for a combination that can’t be beat.

For more information about Mayawell visit their website or follow them on social media.