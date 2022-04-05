Three brothers started a coffee shop in Burnet, Texas back in 2015 and now they have expanded to five locations, including one right here on 620 in the Lakeline area. Unlike any other coffee company, they combine quality coffee and genuine kindness.

Mojo Coffee Owner Austin Moon joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

What makes Mojo Coffee different than other coffee shops?

“Our employees come first. If we are able to take care of and love our people, then our people will take care of and love our customers.”

What are some of the unique things you do to take care of your people?

“Well, we want the work experience here at Mojo to be positive instead of feeling like forced labor. We are family-owned and it’s important to us that our employees enjoy being here and being part of our community. To do that, we create as many fun and engaging shared experiences as we can. Just in the last 12 months, we’ve done two trips to Cancun, two river float trips, a Colorado ski trip, went skydiving, bought out a movie theater, and gave away tickets to ACL and SXSW. It’s these shared experiences that allow all of us to connect as a tighter-knit group and get to know each other personally as well as professionally.”

What’s your most popular drink?

“That’s tough because we have so many fan favorites but It’s probably a toss-up between our espresso frappe (made from scratch) or our house-made cold brew with salted caramel cold foam.”

Support local and get your coffee born & brewed right here in Texas. Visit them on 620 and learn more at MojoDriveThru.com. New sixth location coming to the Round Rock area this year.

