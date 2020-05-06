Modern Twists On Classic Styles with Sumsara

This morning Stephanie talked all about fashion with Sue Dhaliwal with Sumsara. She gave Steph an insight into some of her inspiration and more information about their current collection.

What is your brand about?

Discovering Dreams! We celebrate a woman’s love to indulge in something beautiful, created thoughtfully and with purpose. We think a woman deserves a true luxury when it comes to her personal style, individual preferences and shopping experiences. A true luxury is about a woman looking and feeling beautiful about herself. It’s about developing of the self and the self expression.

What inspires you as a designer?

Going around the world, having great world experiences, and living in so many different countries and cultures I’m inspired most by my family. Wanting to provide them with a great education and a great life inspired me to create my own business.

Can you talk about your new collection, Jardin 1780?

This new collection is heavily inspired by decorative arts of the 19th century but also tying that in with the modern era with some new techniques and ancient craftsmenship.

To learn more about Sumsara and their Jardin 1780 collection you can visit www.AKConnoisseurs.com .

Sponsored by AK Connoisseurs INC. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.