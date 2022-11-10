Modern Rocks Gallery invites you to the opening of their latest exhibition, “David Bowie: Starman,” featuring a collection of rare David Bowie prints spanning the prolific artist’s career, this Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Modern Rocks (916 Springdale Road, Canopy, Building 3 Austin, Texas 78702).

The opening reception is open to the public, attendees can RSVP here.

The reception will be a part of the Austin Studio Tour (Nov. 5 – 20).

The event will feature Bowie-themed cocktails and refreshments will be provided by Mark Shilling of ShillingCrafted. The event will also feature a Bowie-themed costume contest hosted and judged by renowned record producer, audio engineer, guitarist and songwriter Tim Palmer (who produced “Tin Machine,” David Bowie’s debut LP with Tin Machine in 1989).

The attendee with the best costume will win a framed Aladdin Sane print from Brian Duffy and the runner up will win a copy of the book “David Bowie Icon” – winners will be announced at 9 p.m.

Steven Walker, owner of Modern Rocks Gallery, curated the “David Bowie: Starman” exhibition which features many of Bowie’s most iconic shots, including album covers, obtained directly from the photographers themselves. The prints on display include signed limited edition prints from Terry O’Neill’s “Diamond Dogs” album cover shoot, Justin De Villeneuve’s “Pin-Ups” album cover with British model Twiggy, Brian Duffy’s “Aladdin Sane” and “Scary Monsters” album cover shoots and Masayoshi Sukita’s famous session with Bowie for the “Heroes” album cover. The show also features early Bowie prints from Alec Byrne, Brian Aris and his early 1990s era prints, as well as later prints from Kevin Cummins, Jake Chessum, Markus Klinko and more.

The exhibition will run from Nov. 11 through the end of 2022. Following the exhibition, the prints will travel to the 2023 David Bowie World Fan Convention in New York City.

