Downtown Austin’s modern Japanese restaurant, TenTen is launching a NEW lunch menu featuring some of TenTen’s classic appetizers, Donburis, Kushiyaki, Robata dishes, poke bowls, handrolls and more! Lunch will now be available every Friday from 11am – 1pm.

Located on 501 W. 6th Street, Austin residents are now able to indulge in appetizers such as the charred edamame, gyoza tacos and miso soup. Don’t miss out on the Donburis (rice bowls) with your choice of chicken and egg, tonkatsu or wagyu. TenTen is offering a selection of sushi options for lunch including a hand roll flight (chef selection), hamachi carpaccio, 6 piece sashimi (chef selection), 5 piece nigiri (chef selection) and more! The midday menu also includes some of TenTen’s classic Robata dishes for a more specialty lunch option, featuring Japanese A5 wagyu.

Learn more about TenTen here.