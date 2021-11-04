Moda Health Plans Now Available In Austin

It’s time to sign up for your health insurance for next year. Open enrollment is Nov. 1-Jan. 15 for 2022 coverage.

Jason Gootee, vice president of Moda Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about some tips for selecting the right plan for you.

First of all, Moda Health is new to Austin, correct?

“Yes, we’re new to Austin but our roots are in Texas. Our CEO was born and raised in Texas, and that influence defines how our company approaches people and business, which is to keep it simple, offer great value, and support your community.”

So, it’s time to sign up for healthcare. Do you have some tips to share with our viewers?

‘Absolutely. First, make sure that whatever plan you choose includes your current doctor or has a lot of options for providers. For example, Moda has partnered with providers throughout Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties, including St. David’s Hospital, Austin Regional Clinic, and more.”

Very important. What else?

“More and more people are looking for telehealth options that allow for quick, easy, virtual care from the comfort of their home. So, check what, if any, telehealth options are offered with the plans.”

Tell me more about telehealth options.

“Well, with Moda Health, you can text or call a doctor any time day or night. I have four kids and that option has been a huge help and relief, especially when your child is sick at 2 a.m. Or you can set up virtual visits and even get a prescription with up to a 90-day supply mailed directly to you. We also offer virtual mental health support including mobile therapy, counseling, and stress management.”

What about other benefits?

“Make sure you know what your plan doesn’t cover as well as what it does. For example, Moda Health covers vision but most plans don’t. So, make sure you plan for that.”

“We also know that folks in Austin are very active and tech-friendly, so we partnered with Fitbit to offer discounts on their products and free premium access to their health coaching and services. You can track your activity, share results with your physician, and engage or compete with friends and family.”

That’s good to know. What about pricing?

“Pricing varies depending on the plan, but the good news is that the President’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ provides expanded subsidies for purchasing healthcare for 2022. Make sure you access any subsidies you’re eligible for to save money.”

How do our viewers take advantage of those subsidies?

“You can go to Healthcare.gov to view options, access your subsidies and sign up for a plan. But be patient. It can take a while to read through everything and sign up. Or you can go directly to ModaHealth.com/Texas and view our benefits, access the subsidy you’re eligible for, and sign up for a plan in minutes.”

Open enrollment is Nov. 1-Jan. 15. Call 855-718-1767 for Moda Health plans.

This segment is paid for by Moda Health and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.