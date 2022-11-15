It’s that time of year to start thinking about choosing a health insurance plan for 2023. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15.

Jason Gootee, the vice president of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to provide some tips for selecting the right plan for you.

What should people think about when choosing a health insurance plan?

“Make sure that whatever plan you choose includes your current doctor or has a lot of options for providers. For example, Moda has partnered with providers throughout Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties, including St. David’s Hospital, Austin Regional Clinic, and more. You’ll also want to make sure your medications are covered — that’s an important part of your plan and benefits, so choose a partner that is transparent and will help you see what medications are and are not covered.”

There are a lot of choices out there for health care plans. What makes Moda different?

“When you choose Moda Health, you have a partner to help find the right care. Health insurance can be complicated, and Moda is here to be your guide. Our goal is to make your health insurance experience better. And we bring 70 years of healthcare experience to help guide individuals and families to get the care they need.”

Give us some examples of things people should look for.

“Our plans also ensure you have access to all the things you need to stay healthy: preventive care, prescriptions, no referrals needed for specialist care, and 24/7 access to a doctor with our CirrusMD app. Plus, we offer tons of member perks to help you reach your health goals. These include health tools, discounts, coaching and care, and mental health support.”

You mentioned mental health services. There seems to be more focus on mental wellness today.

“Absolutely. After the last few years, we’ve all realized the importance of mental wellness care. However, it can be difficult to carve out the time for traditional therapy. Mental health still has a negative stigma that may prevent some folks from seeking help. That is why we offer mobile therapy that can be done from home or anywhere. This makes it as easy as possible for our members to access and get the care they need and deserve.”

For many people, the cost may be a concern. What about pricing?

Pricing varies depending on the plan. You can go to ModaHealth.com/Texas to learn more about Moda Health, see if your provider is in our network, and sign up for the plan that’s right for you.”



“The Inflation Reduction Act also continues expanded subsidies for purchasing healthcare for 2023, which is good news. You can go to HealthCare.gov to access any subsidies you’re eligible for to save money. You sign up for a plan there too.”

Remember that open enrollment continues through January 15. You can learn more about the new Moda plans at ModaHealth.com/Texas or call 855-718-1767.

This segment is paid for by Moda Health and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.