MOCO is excited to announce the daily music schedule, single day passes, vendors and additional programming elements for the two-day music, arts and camping festival – returning to its 300-acre ranch at 1880 County Road 412 in Lexington, Texas just over an hour outside of Austin on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Two-day tickets for MOCO include camping access and are still available for $120, and for the first time, the festival is offering single day passes for Friday at $75 and Saturday for $90 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased through ticketing partner DICE. This event is 21+.

Chicago-based psych pop whiz Paul Cherry headlines the stacked music lineup for MOCO along with beloved acts from Austin, other Texas cities and around the way like Son Little, Ozer, Fat Tony, Superfónicos, CAZAYOUX, Die Spitz, Megafauna, Madison Baker, Flora & Fawna, and Texas String Assembly. DJs include Love Lettahs, Unfortunate Face, The Brothers Groove, SaliYah, and Tizane. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 and at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. A majority of the music acts will take to the mainstage overlooking the lake on the property, while late-night DJs and live painters will perform in the converted big red barn, aka the ‘Vibe Barn’ until close at 2 a.m. both nights. There will also be unofficial after hours DJ experiences on the property. The official two-day music schedule is copied below:

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

3:00 PM: DOORS

4:00-5:00 PM: *Special Guest* (Paul Cherry experimental jazz welcome set, not to be shared publicly as it will be announced closer to)

4:00-6:00 PM: Complimentary happy hour courtesy of MOCO partners

5:30-6:30 PM: CAZAYOUX

7:00-7:45 PM: Die Spitz

8:15-9:15 PM: Megafauna

9:45-10:45 PM: Superfónicos

10:00 PM-12:00 AM: Love Lettahs (Vibe Barn)

12:00-2:00 AM: Unfortunate Face (Vibe Barn)

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

10:00 AM: DOORS

10:30-11:30 AM: Vinyasa Yoga with Jeremy Anderson and DJ Crow Pose

11:30 AM-12:30 PM: Tizane

1:00-1:45 PM: Madison Baker

2:15-3:00 PM: Flora & Fawna

3:30-4:30 PM: TSA

4:00-6:00 PM: Complimentary happy hour courtesy of MOCO partners

5:00-6:00 PM: Ozer

6:30-7:30 PM: Fat Tony

8:00-9:00 PM: Son Little

9:30-10:30 PM: Paul Cherry

10:00 PM-12:00 AM: Saliyah

12:00-2:00 AM: The Brothers Groove

“I love playing festivals like this because this is where the real heads stay; and I’m only interested in where the real heads are at,” said artist Paul Cherry, 2023 MOCO Headliner.

Attendees looking for the full MOCO experience with two-day passes to camp need to bring their own tent and camping gear, but the festival campsites offer great amenities. The sites are located near the main festival grounds and are divided by high-end bathroom and shower trailers. Those camping can also bring food and beverages, but these items should be kept at the campgrounds. The team has worked hard to bolster additional fest offerings for all attendees like live screen printing and merch by Feels So Good (FSG) all day Saturday; a variety of food trucks including Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen, Gardner Barbecue, and Buddy’s BBQ & Crepes; art and vintage vendors; live painters Zuzu Perkal, Gabriel Portillo, Erik Ross and Kimmie Flores sponsored by Jerry’s Artarama. An 8-person hammock installation by Kammock, a music and wine pairing experience by Wine Rack Soundtrack, Saturday morning yoga by Jeremy Anderson and DJ Crow Pose, and daily happy hours and partnership offerings from Tito’s, Topo Chico, Guayakí and Booda Blends. Additional partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival has also partnered with Fetii, like Uber but with 15-passenger sprinter vans. Attendees can use code MOCO25 to get 25% off in the Fetii app when booking vans-on-demand or by pre-scheduling up to 48 hours in advance. This offering is especially great for attendees who may only be able to attend either Friday or Saturday of the two-day festival experience and need a ride there and back. Rideshare and carpooling for single day pass holders is highly encouraged as most parking will be reserved for camping guests. That said, limited parking will be available for those with single day passes wanting to drive themselves to the fest for the day.

“From the crew to the bands to the audience members everyone was crazy kind and the whole experience was a blast,” said Kelsey Wilson of Sir Woman, the 2022 MOCO headliner. “The location is perfect too! Would recommend –10/10.”



This marks the first year for the fest as MOCO and the third iteration of this event, which only continues to elevate each time with growing team support and offerings for attendees. The festival, which has stayed true to its initial 500-person capacity intentionally, originated in 2021 during the pandemic as an alternative option to large-scale festivals in Austin and proved to be an answer many were looking for. Now as MOCO, a name which represents the team and community that has grown and worked hard to build what it’s become, the festival aims to deliver an authentic, upleveled experience that furthers its reach and impact each year.

For more MOCO updates leading up to the event, follow along on Instagram at @moco.festival and visit mocofestival.com. The team welcomes additional brand collaboration and partnership ideas, and interested brands looking to get involved should reach out to hello@mocoproductions.live.

ABOUT MOCO FEST:

MOCO is a ranch-style camping festival on a picturesque 300-acre private ranch in Lexington, TX, where local artists and brands collaborate for a weekend of music, art installations, food and drink, vintage vendors, yoga and more. The 2023 event takes place on April 28-29 and is the third iteration of many festivals to come, put on by dedicated creatives who are inspired by the unique music and arts scene of Texas and have cultivated a community where people can celebrate what Austin and the Lone Star State is all about. The lineup includes 15+ artists and DJs showcasing a variety of genres. Capacity is 500 guests. For more information, visit mocofestival.com and follow the event @moco.festival on Instagram.