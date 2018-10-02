Studio 512

Mobile Mechanics at Your Door with Wrench

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 01:26 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 01:26 PM CDT

Mobile Mechanics at Your Door with Wrench

Operations Manager, Kristi Bradford, of Wrench joined us in the studio today to discuss a convenient new way for car-owners and fleets to get their vehicle maintenance and repair needs met with mobile mechanics who come to you. If you value your time and want to skip the wait in a shop or dealership lobby, then you should try Wrench the next time a light flashes on your dash or your car needs regular maintenance. You can get an automatic quote or book services via the website at getwrench.com, via phone at 844-997-3624, or via the free mobile app in Google Play or Apple App Store.

 

Sponsored by Wrench. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Studio 512

Studio 512
CW Austin to air Studio 512 weekdays 7-9 a.m.
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CW Austin to air Studio 512 weekdays 7-9 a.m.

Studio 512
Want to positively impact a child's life? Get them moving to create a healthy habit.

Want to positively impact a child's life? Get them moving to create a healthy habit.

Studio 512
Free Installation on Laminate, Carpet and Hardwood Floors

Free Installation on Laminate, Carpet and Hardwood Floors

Studio 512
Wine Down Wednesdays at The Arboretum

Wine Down Wednesdays at The Arboretum

Studio 512
Mobile Mechanics at Your Door with Wrench

Mobile Mechanics at Your Door with Wrench