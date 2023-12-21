December is a joyful time of the year to spend with your loved ones. But if you don’t have any close friends or family, the holidays can be lonely — even isolating — especially for older adults. Dr. Ken Adams with UnitedHealthcare spoke with Studio 512 about how these feelings can actually lead to health risks, and how to mitigate them.

What are the health risks associated with social isolation and loneliness, especially around the holidays?

“With the holiday season approaching, older adults have an increased risk of loneliness and social isolation. Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. Older adults are at increased risk for loneliness and social isolation, especially around the holidays, because they are more likely to face factors such as living alone, the loss of family or friends, chronic illness, and hearing loss.

“Research has linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death, according to the National Institute on Aging.”

What advice can you offer seniors who are experiencing loneliness during the holidays?

“Continuing to be physically active over time may be one of the best things older adults can do for themselves to promote healthy aging — mental, physical and emotional — and to feel more connected. UnitedHealthcare is committed to supporting older adults as they work to find meaning, purpose and resilience as they age.”

How is UnitedHealthcare committed to helping older adults live healthier lives?

“There are many ways older adults can get the exercise they need. For UnitedHealthcare Medicare members with Renew Active® – the gold standard in Medicare fitness programs for body and mind – resources are available to help keep members on track with their health and wellness.”

Learn more about the services that UnitedHealthcare offers for aging adults at UHC.com/Medicare.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.