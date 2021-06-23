Miss Austin Shares Her Journey To The Crown And Her Future Plans

We’re bringing a star to Studio 512! This morning we had the most recent “Miss Austin” of the Miss USA pageant competition, Sydney Johnson, with us to talk about her reign, her upcoming journey to Miss Texas USA, and how she got here. Sydney shared her inspiration for competing for Miss Austin, as well as her struggles with eating disorders and her hope to help young people with them in the future.

If you’re interested in supporting Sydney’s journey, you can follower her on Instagram @Sydney.Isabel.