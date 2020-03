You’ve seen ’em on Instagram and Pinterest — now we’re cracking the code on how to do those glossy, beautiful mirror cakes! Jennifer Bartos with Make It Sweet stopped by to show us the secrets to success.

To learn more about Jennifer’s classes, check out her website at makeitsweet.com, or stop by her shop at 9070 Research Blvd, #203. For more information, you can also give her a call at (512) 371-3401.