Miraval Austin, A World of Wellness Right in Your Backyard

Miraval Austin rests on 220 acres in the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve, a sanctuary of ancient trees, rare songbirds, and rich wildlife in the Texas Hill Country overlooking Lake Travis.

This experiential resort for individuals or groups boasts 117 guest rooms and two infinity pools, as well as the Cypress Creek Farm and Ranch, Hill Country Challenge Course, Body Mindfulness Center, and Life in Balance Spa. Miraval’s core is mindfulness, and its motto, “life is better when in balance”, guides each visit.

Activities include fitness, meditation, yoga, wellbeing, equine, hiking, and Austin-inspired offerings, such as line dancing and Tex Zen yoga. Culinary programming partners with farm-to-table experiences and our 10-acre Cypress Creek Farm featuring chickens, ducks, and honeybees.

Sponsored by Miraval Austin Resort & Spa. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.