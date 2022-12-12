WHO: The pop-up pros and cocktail experts behind The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor, along with the original Miracle makers from the New York City cocktail bar, Mace, and the nation’s leading craft bar tool company, Cocktail Kingdom®.

WHAT: Help spread Christmas spirit within the city of Austin, and stop by The Eleanor to join the team in celebrating their sixth year of Miracle on 5th Street from November 17 through December 27.

Returning this year to Miracle on 5th Street is a drink menu filled with festive holiday-themed libations, thanks to Master Miracle cocktail connoisseur, Joann Spiegel. Guests can choose from options like Snowball Old Fashioned, Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog, SanTaRex, and much more. In addition to the main level bar and mezzanine bar serving the full menu, the Ski Lodge will be returning this year serving Old Fashioneds, mixed drinks, beer, wine, and of course, Miracle’s signature shots served on a Shot Ski.