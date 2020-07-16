Minimum Food Prep Made Easy With H-E-B

You might be feeling some fatigue when it comes to working in the kitchen but our friend Puja Mistry Kapoor with H-E-B wants to help you turn good snacks into healthy meals.

Your first tip is to “choose your plate” and you’ve got some creative ideas to help with that.

Definitely! The size, the shape the color all makes a huge difference between what we’re eating. So an idea is you’re turning your snacks into meals grab something like a fun bento box or a muffin tray – something that has a lot of different compartments that you can just put things in. If none of those are in your home just grab a regular plate but maybe one that is a little bit bigger.

You also say we should try snacks from different food groups.

Always – it’s important to have variety on your plate. You want to have something that has a good amount of fiber to help keep you fuller longer. Try berries or celery or different colored bell peppers. It will help your visual appeal as well. Also you want to look for good proteins – maybe hardboiled eggs or the H-E-B meal simple chicken salad or even grab something crunchy like pita chips or whole grain crackers. Also try to add something sweet like H-E-B chocolate hummus. You can dip strawberries in and is delicious.

Most importantly you want people to focus on the goals of meal time.

It’s important to eat together as a family and to talk and connect with your family as well as putting good foods in your body. It doesn’t have to be extravagant! It can just be simple and nutritious. You want to enjoy what you’re eating – if it becomes a burden to eat healthy you won’t stick with it.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.