Holiday travel can be challenging, especially if you’re on the road with a child who gets carsick. Parenting expert and pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin teamed up with Mazda to share results of a new survey as well as some solutions to carsickness.

“According to a new survey by Mazda, 85% of those traveling with children plan to travel by vehicle. 48% of parents have experienced having a carsick child, and 60% are worried about this issue during holiday travel.”

“A lot of carsickness happens as a result of a disconnect of what the inner ear is hearing and what the eyes are seeing. Strategies include ensuring riders have access to fresh air, a clear view of the horizon, and minimizing screen time and minimizing reading in the vehicle. Mazda created their vehicle with families in mind. The 2024 CX90 delivers a smooth ride for all passengers.”

For more information, visit MazdaUSA.com.

This segment is paid for by Mazda and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.