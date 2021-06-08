MilkRun Presents Seeder Fest At The Far Out Lounge & Stage

WHO: MilkRun is a re-imagining of farm-to-you food distribution delivering locally grown food directly from small-scale farmers to consumers through a convenient and customizable online marketplace experience. MilkRun offers curated weekly subscription boxes of pasture-raised meats, wild-caught fish, and seasonal fruit and vegetables, with customizable add-ons including locally baked bread, grass-fed dairy, and pastured eggs.

WHAT: MilkRun will host Seeder Fest, a daytime, family-friendly live music and farm festival on Saturday, June 12th at The Far Out Lounge & Stage to launch the Seeder Fund. The Seeder Fund is a MilkRun initiative that brings farms (seeders), restaurants (feeders), and consumers (eaters) closer together by funding farmer tabs and meals at local restaurants and bars where their produce is featured.

Seeder Fest will feature pop-ups from The Far Out Vintage Mall and a MilkRun Market with locally sourced produce and a free tie-dye station where attendees can design rad Seeder Fest t-shirts. The Far Out will feature a seasonal draft cocktail made with Seeder Fest spirit sponsor, Doers Vodka, and produce from MilkRun’s local farm partners. A portion of the proceeds from the draft cocktail will be donated to MilkRun’s Seeder Fund.

Seeder Fest Music Line-up:

WHEN: Saturday, June 12, 2021, doors open at 12 pm

WHERE: The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745

PRICE: $5 for adults | Kids are free