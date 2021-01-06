Milkrun Offers Food From Farms, Delivered

Steph and Rosie shared their experience with a new local delivery service called MilkRun.

MilkRun is an online local food marketplace and food delivery service sourcing directly from small-scale farmers in your community. They offer curated weekly subscription boxes of pasture-raised meats, wild-caught fish, and seasonal fruit and vegetables, with customizable add-ons including locally baked bread, grass-fed dairy, and pastured eggs.

Apart from being able to subscribe to MilkRun’s weekly boxes, they also offer flexible one-time orders, so that you can get exactly what you and your family need, exactly when you need it.

Boxes can be delivered directly to your door for free, or picked up from one of your local pickup points.

For more information or to order a box go to LocalMilkRun.com