Milestone Community Builders Has 300 New Homes Available For Sale

Paul Carey, division president of Milestone Community Builders, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about the Austin housing market, the low inventory for buyers wanting a home, and how Milestone can help.

Milestone Community Builders has 300 new homes available that can close this year.

Where do you currently have homes for sale?

“We have homes for sale all over the Austin area from up North in Leander and Round Rock to down South in Dripping Springs and Kyle.”

Are these homes currently under construction?

“We have approximately 300 homes under construction that are available and will be ready for move-in at various points in Q4.”

What makes Milestone Community Builders unique?

“We are a locally-owned, locally-operated home-builder that understands what local Austinites are looking for, from location to design. That understanding allows us to identify great locations for new neighborhoods and the right kinds of homes that our buyers are looking for.”

Where can people go to learn more about Milestone Communities?

For more information, visit MyMilestone.com.

This segment is paid for by Milestone Community Builders and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.