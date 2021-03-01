CEO and master blender, Heather Greene joined Steph and Rosie to talk about Milam & Greene Whiskey and their big upcoming celebration.

Milam & Greene opened on March 2, 2017 in Blanco, Texas and they celebrate their anniversary every year on Texas Independence Day. This year they are hosting their Founder’s Day Event at the distillery on Saturday, March 6.

Milam & Greene Triple Cask Bourbon is a premium Texas bourbon which is made with their proprietary yeast recipe from Kentucky and Texas. Each bottle of Milam & Greene Triple Cask is a batch of three hand selected straight bourbon whiskies: their 2 to 3-year-old premium Texas bourbon for a pop of spice married with 3 to 4-year-old Tennessee whiskey for vanillas and fruits and 10 to 11-year-old Tennessee whiskey for structure and tannins.

Milam & Greene Port Finished Rye is distilled in Indiana, then brought to Texas where they batch it and finish it in old Port Wine Casks. While it is aging in these casks, the Texan sun influences the rate and strength of flavor imparted into the whiskey. The residual Port wine that is soaked into the wood of the barrels gives it rich dark fruit, chocolate, caramel and toffee flavors that mellow the spiciness of the rye whiskey.

Simple Serve Cocktail– Our whiskey is so good, it doesn’t necessarily need to be used in a fancy cocktail, but you can enhance the perfect pour of Milam & Greene by personalizing it to your own palate. There are hundreds of aromatics that can be found in a glass of Milam & Greene. Simple items like an orange, lemon, or grapefruit rind with water and/or ice can enhance our whiskey to help create your perfect “Simple Serve.”

Milam & Greene Whiskey Founder’s Day Celebration

Celebrate their fourth anniversary and Texas Independence Day with them on Saturday, March 6, at the Milam & Greene Whiskey distillery in Blanco, Texas.

What: Join in for a fun filled day as we celebrate at our tasting room with the release of a limited-edition whiskey tasting, cocktails, Hill Country cookin’, and live music.

The release of the extremely limited “Heather’s Special Barrel Selection Whiskey!” Our CEO and master blender, Heather Greene selected an amazing barrel of 13 year old bourbon that she really loved to bottle for our fourth anniversary. Heather will be on hand to sign bottles. Get them while they last. There are only 50 bottles available.

Live Music from 2pm to 5pm

Excellent whisky cocktails and whiskey tasting

Hill Country cookin’ with bourbon beef stew, jalapeño cornbread, orange bourbon cheesecake, and a giant 4th Anniversary cake

When: Saturday, March 6, from 11am to 5pm

Where: Milam & Greene Whiskey Distillery, 2218 U.S. 281 N., Blanco, TX 78606