Live Now
White House coronavirus task force provides an update

Mighty Fine Offers Free Meals To Firefighters, Police, Nurses & Doctors This Weekend

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Hey y’all we’re spreading some good news today! Stephanie Gilbert is at Mighty Fine Burgers in Round Rock, Texas for their Red, Scrubs & Blue weekend kickoff! Firefighters, Nurses, Doctors and Police Officers are offered a free meal at all Mighty Fine Burger locations this weekend, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday March 22. 

Please help us spread the word!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss