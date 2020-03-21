Hey y’all we’re spreading some good news today! Stephanie Gilbert is at Mighty Fine Burgers in Round Rock, Texas for their Red, Scrubs & Blue weekend kickoff! Firefighters, Nurses, Doctors and Police Officers are offered a free meal at all Mighty Fine Burger locations this weekend, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday March 22.
Please help us spread the word!
Mighty Fine Offers Free Meals To Firefighters, Police, Nurses & Doctors This Weekend
Hey y’all we’re spreading some good news today! Stephanie Gilbert is at Mighty Fine Burgers in Round Rock, Texas for their Red, Scrubs & Blue weekend kickoff! Firefighters, Nurses, Doctors and Police Officers are offered a free meal at all Mighty Fine Burger locations this weekend, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday March 22.