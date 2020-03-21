Mighty Fine Offers Free Meals To Firefighters, Police, Nurses & Doctors This Weekend

As many folks are staying indoors as part of social distancing during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, our local bars and restaurants are taking a hard hit. The Studio 512 Crew is collecting information on who is still open, what they're offering at this time, and how you can help. This list is subject to change, due to executive orders from Gov. Greg Abbott about what's open and what's closed in Texas due to COVID-19.

While we'll continue to update this web post, please check out Austin Takeout Tracker, which is an incredible, frequently-updated list of hundreds of Austin restaurants and their offerings.