Mid-Season “Gut Health” Check For UT Football With Austin Aloha

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha, Studio 512’s unofficial UT football expert, chatted with Rosie about what he calls a “mid-season gut health check” for the team, drawing parallels to the body’s microbiome. Patrick mentions:

  • In-game coaching = probiotics like saurkraut, yogurt, kimchi
  • Recruiting = prebiotics like broccoli, artichoke hearts, raw onions, raw garlic, raw honey
  • Player development/locker room culture = hydration & quality sleep

Thoughts turn now to UT’s game against Kansas on Saturday, November 13th at 6:30 p.m. at DKR Memorial Stadium.

Patrick runs AustinAloha.com, which celebrates the arts, culture, & leisure of Central Texas. “In the tradition of homegrown armadillo icons, Austin Aloha aspires to be the roly-poly of a thriving cultural compost heap. Just under the surface we dig & nibble to sustain the creative ecosystem we call home.” Learn more at AustinAloha.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss