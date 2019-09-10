Microwave Cake In A Mug! Does It Work?

Rosie and Steph were celebrating National TV Dinner Day, and wanted to indulge in a little dessert with a homemade microwave mug cake! This recipe allows you to skip the bake time and the mess while still enjoying a warm piece of cake.

The recipe can be done with just 3 ingredients and will only take a few minutes of your time! What’s not to love?

Gooey Chocolate Mug Cake:

1 Egg

2 TBSP Cocoa Powder

1/4 C Powdered Sugar

Steps: Combine your ingredients well, then spoon into 1 large mug or 2 small mugs. This will rise up then settle back down. Microwave for 50-60 seconds on high. Do not over cook. Grab your spoon and dig in while still warm. Enjoy!

Thank you to www.ChocolateChocolateAndMore.com for the recipe, and for curing our cravings!