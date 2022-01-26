Michelle Washington Share Tips On How To Style The Pantone Color Of The Year

TV Style Expert Michelle Washington is definitely in a “Very Peri” mood as she talks about Pantone’s unveiled color of 2022, “Very Peri.”

Each year, the Pantone Color Institute attempts to interpret the zeitgeist of our times through the lens of color theory (especially fashion). This periwinkle shade combines the positive tranquil attributes of blue with vivid undertones of violet red. It’s the first time that Pantone has manufactured a color, a decision that was a vital element of this year’s selection process. The calming hue is a very pleasing color to look at with a lovely sense of peace and optimism. Michelle shares a few ways to incorporate Very Peri into our daily wardrobe.

Special thanks to Estilo Boutique and Monochrome for providing images.

For more information go to StylistMichelleWashington.com