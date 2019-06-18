Mexican Martinis Get An Update With Pelons Tex Mex

National Martini Day is Wednesday, June 19th, so Mark Yawn with Pelons Tex Mex stopped by Studio 512 to show us a twist on a local favorite, the Mexican Martini. This cocktail is called the Wild Flower. Yum!

The Wild Flower Cocktail is made with Dulce Vida Reposado, Naranja Liqueur, 1888 Olive Juice (made right here in Texas), ginger syrup, lime juice, Yellow Chartreuse and Crème de Violette. The cocktail is shaken and strained over Fat Ice (big ice cubes — but anything at home will do).

Wild Flower Cocktail:

Ingredients:

3 (three) dashes of Serrano Tincture

1 (one) bar spoon of 1888 olive juice

Ginger syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Yellow Chartreuse

.5 oz Creme de Violette

.5 oz Naranja

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Reposado, 100 Proof

Directions:

Shaken and strained over Fat Ice.

Pelons is a Tex-Mex funky saloon offering hearty Mexican eats, margaritas and tequila flights in the heart of downtown. Is is located right across the street from Stubb’s, so you can get a pre-show dinner or cocktail when you are in the area!

Pelons also has happy hour specials, and the Pelons family is expanding! A new bar is coming soon. For more information, check them out in person at 802 Red River Street. You can also find them online at www.pelonstexmex.com, and on social media, @PelonsAustin.