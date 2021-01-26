Metastatic Cancer And How It’s Treated With CyberKnife®

Board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Rivera joined us this morning to discuss metastatic cancer and how it is treated with the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System.

What is metastatic cancer?

– Metastatic cancer is a cancer that has spread from the part of the body where it started to other parts of the body. When this happens, physicians say the cancer has metastasized. Your physician may also call it recurrent cancer, advanced cancer, or stage IV (4) cancer.

– Metastatic cancer has the same name and the same type of cancer cells as the original, or primary, cancer. For example, breast cancer that spreads to the lung and forms a metastatic tumor is metastatic breast cancer, not lung cancer.

How do cancer cells spread?

– If the cells travel through the lymph system, they may end up in nearby lymph nodes or they may spread to other organs. More often, cancer cells that break off from the main tumor travel through the bloodstream. Once in the blood, they can go to any part of the body.

Where does cancer spread?

– The type of cancer and where the cancer starts is linked to how likely and where it will spread. Because of how the body’s bloodstream and lymph systems work, some of the most common sites where cancer can spread include the lungs, liver, bone, and brain.

– However, cancer can spread to almost every part of the body, though some types of cancer tend to spread to certain parts of the body. For example:

– Breast cancer tends to spread to the bones, liver, lungs, chest wall, and brain,

– Lung cancer tends to spread to the brain, bones, liver, and adrenal glands,

– Prostate cancer tends to spread to the bones,

– Colon and rectal cancers tend to spread to the liver and lungs.

At Austin CyberKnife, cancer is treated with the CyberKnife Robotic RadiosurgerySystem. What is CyberKnife?

– The CyberKnife System painlessly delivers precise, high-dose beams of radiation to metastatic tumors with extreme accuracy, without requiring incisions, hospitalization, or a long recovery time.

– CyberKnife allows physicians to zero in on the target tumor and irradiate it without harming the healthy surrounding tissue. As a result, the CyberKnife treatment is more comfortable for patients, radiation is delivered more accurately, and treatments can be completed in one to five sessions.

What are the benefits of using CyberKnife for cancer treatment?

-Outpatient procedure, no anesthesia or hospitalization required

– Noninvasive, no incisions needed

– Typically pain-free treatment

– Reaches tumors from virtually unlimited directions with robotic mobility

– Targets individual tumors with pinpoint accuracy

– Enables clinicians to maximize and conform the dose to the tumor target

– Minimal radiation exposure to healthy tissue surrounding the tumor

– Little to no recovery time and almost immediate return to your normal daily activities

– Minimal side effects due to pinpoint precision of high-dose radiation delivery

Is CyberKnife a good treatment option for re-irradiation?

– Yes, for patients previously treated with radiation or currently in treatment for a cancer recurrence, CyberKnife can be a powerful treatment option for a wide range of cancer patients and offers many particular treatment advantages. Compared with re-irradiation using conventional radiotherapy techniques, advanced radiation techniques, like CyberKnife, create a far more precise dose distribution, effectively limiting the normal tissue exposure to excessive radiation. This creates a greater possibility for durable local control, long-term disease-free survival, and provides some previously irradiated patients a safe radiation treatment option.

– Additionally, since CyberKnife treatment may be completed in 1-5 visits, for patients undergoing multi-modality treatments that combine radiation therapy with systematic treatment, unlike conventional radiation therapy, CyberKnife treatment can typically be done without any interruption to the patient’s chemotherapy cycle or immunotherapy treatments.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, how is Austin CyberKnife safely treating patients?

– At Austin CyberKnife, our highest priority is to keep all of our patients and staff protected, while not wavering on our commitment to providing patients with safe, high-quality, and comprehensive treatment services.

– Our center is following all recommended guidance from public health authorities, including best practices for hygiene and infection control, as well as staying on top of the latest COVID-related guidelines, including those from the CDC.

– Our center is also offering telehealth services as another option to support our patients virtually. We can provide safe and effective consultations, follow-up appointments, answer any questions or concerns, etc. using our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform. You will still get the pre-and post-treatment care you need, from the comfort and safety of your own homes.

Where can a patient go for more information about treating metastatic cancer withCyberKnife technology?

– Patients can visit our website at www.AustinCyberKnife.com and follow the Austin CyberKnife Facebook page.

