Merry Fitmas! Check Out These Healthy Holiday Tips From Certified Health Coach, Megan Adams Brown

A healthy lifestyle starts in the kitchen, so we reached out to certified health coach, blogger, and local mom, Megan Adams Brown on ways we can have a healthy holiday… and still eat and drink all the things!

1. Stick To Your Routine

The key is having regular things you do every day, automatically, without even having to think about it, that create health.

Tips:

Drink water first thing in the morning (before coffee) to rehydrate and flush your system.

Have your regular healthy breakfast–Getting those greens in at (most) every meal.

Going to bed at the same time every night and better yet – having a wind-down routine to help you sleep even deeper.

2. Add Into Crowd Out

When trying to live a healthier lifestyle, we all hear a lot more about what we shouldn’t be eating than what we should… (hello, low carb diet). So Megan says, forget about the shouldn’t and focus on the shoulds.

Tips: Try adding in more of the shoulds to crowd out the shouldn’ts.

The shouldn’ts aren’t off the table, they’re just not getting any attention. And before you know it, there’s simply no room for them. They’ve been crowded out. This subtle shift makes a huge difference.

3. Count Colors, Not Calories

If you want to count something – count color, variety, and nutrient-density.

When you count these things you’re giving your body the things it can really work with… not just

something to burn.

Megan first went gluten and dairy-free (among other things, like corn, soy, sugar…) over a decade ago to help treat and heal from an autoimmune disease. She found much better success when she shifted her focus from avoiding (and thinking of things as “gluten-free”) to nourishing and giving her body the nutrients it needs to heal.

Our food has the power to transform our health, and we can have fun and eat all the delicious things while doing it. “ Megan Adams Brown

Making these changes is what ended her flare-ups and got her back to feeling 100%. Megan started playing with food and finding ways to make healthy food taste delicious (and making it simple too!) to transform her health. This is what inspired her to learn more about holistic health and become a certified health coach a decade ago.

Megan helps people take charge of their health and get to the root of what’s going on in their bodies so they can be their most vibrant, alive selves. Healthy food SHOULD be beautiful, delicious, satisfying, and simple/easy to prepare.

To learn more about Megan Adams Brown, head to her website for more details.