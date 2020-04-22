MerlinCAM: Livestream Owlets Hatching In Northwest Austin

Watch and livestream Merlin and Minerva’s daily routine. They are Eastern Screech Owls who live in an owl box made by a Northwest Austin resident.

The owl keeper’s webcam runs 24 hours a day on a daily basis, allowing viewers to check in on the family to watch the eggs hatch. The owl keeper said he observes Merlin coming back from hunting expeditions a handful of times every day with food for the young birds. Minerva the female, will sit on the eggs and depend on the male 100% to bring the food. Two owlets have already hatched and three more are to come!

After all the eggs hatch, the owl keeper said the owlets will stay in the box with Minerva until late spring, when the family leaves the box altogether. Once the family leaves their Northwest Austin home in late May or early June, Merlin and Minerva will not return until fall, at the earliest.

You can watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J21OwKsD4Gk&feature=emb_logo Plus, give the lovebirds a follow on social media @OwlMerlin. For more information go to www.MerlinTheOwl.com