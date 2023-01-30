MERIDIAN is owned and operated by Travis and Noa Sutherland, founders of Zoi Well, Zoi Market, and UTOPiAfest. MERIDIAN is adjacent to Zoi Market.

MERIDIAN is a community hub, as well as a destination for wellness, community, music, and experience seekers. Centered in the heart of Downtown Buda, it is vibrant, thriving space equally suited for daytime studying and meetings, as well as nighttime revelry and celebration. The historic building, built in 1901, is an attraction unto itself, with an impressive exterior, a detail-rich, spacious, sky lit hall.

During the day, organic coffee, tea, all natural + Gluten Free baked goods, and grab and go foods are served, in a peaceful, welcoming environment. As the evening progresses, the mood smoothly transitions to an electric, approachably elegant atmosphere, featuring medicinal cocktails, curated wine and beer, and light eats, set to the soundtrack of excellent local and touring bands. MERIDIAN is set to put Downtown Buda on the map, and create an unprecedented combination of life enhancing, multisensory experiences for years to come.

www.meridianbuda.com @meridianbuda