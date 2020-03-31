Mental Health Support With Ryan Smith & Better Help

Our mental health is something we need to take seriously right now, as so many things are new and different. Rosie spoke with Austin licensed professional counselor Ryan Smith about what we should do to stay in-tune with our bodies.

Common types of mental health issues related to pandemic stress:

a. Anxiety

b. Depression

c. Addicts breaking sobriety

d. Parents being overwhelmed being around partner and child constantly now

e. Healthcare providers recognizing their stress amidst going through the same experience as the people they are helping

Creative coping skills to get through this time:

a. Learning new things (skill, language, etc.)

b. Focus on what is in your control

i. Preparing, positive activities in your routine, modifying routine to be in your control

c. Change negative self talk that takes you further down the rabbit hole

d. Focus on your senses

i. Sight, sound, smell, touch, taste

e. Reframe things that are already there (shower/bath as self-care time)

i. Especially true for parents that are in high demand

Surprising ways people show stress when they think they’re fine:

a. Irrational decision-making because brain shuts down

b. Physical symptoms

c. High irritability

Ryan’s services are available on Better Help, an online counseling platform. He says to check with your insurance provider, because some types of therapy that weren’t previously covered might now be, considering the circumstances. To learn more about what services they offer, go to www.betterhelp.com, or follow Ryan on Instagram, @counselorryansmith.