Mental Health & Nutrition Go Hand-In-Hand With H-E-B

Registered Dietitian Puja Mistry Kapoor from H-E-B spoke with Rosie this morning about the importance of diet and it’s effects on mental health.

What’s a good first step when considering our mental health and diet?

It’s so important to have a routine when it comes to your meals. Your meals break down into energy that you need throughout the day and without steady meals you don’t have steady energy. It also affects your hormones and when that happens it can change your mood and your mental state.

What else can we do to affect this change?

Try to cut out or reduce as much processed foods as possible. If we can stick to foods that in their most natural state like fruits and vegetables it will help give you the best nutrition giving you the best quality of energy to get you through your day.

What about hydration and exercise- especially in this Texas heat.

I know it’s hard with the heat outside, but try to get moving if you can. If you’ve got stairs try to move around. You really want to try to get your heart rate up because it not only is good for your body but it releases endorphins which can make you feel better mentally.

