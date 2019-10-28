Mental Health Monday: Shohreh Davoodi

The holidays are just around the corner, and that usually means lots and lots of food! In case you can’t resist (and we don’t blame you) we have a fitness coach readily available to you to help you stay fit — mentally, physically and emotionally — throughout the season, which can often be a source of stress for many folks.

Shohreh Davoodi is a weight-inclusive wellness coach who stopped by the studio to discuss the mental health aspects of fitness and nutrition as well as her coaching approach.

For more information, check out their website at www.ShohrehDavoodi.com.