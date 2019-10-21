Mental Health Monday: Better Help

According to the American Psychological Association, a recent study finds that 66% of Americans feel that the current political climate is a significant source of stress. Ryan Smith from Better Help came by to talk about ways to keep yourself calm as we approach another election year.

Practice self care.

-Blocking yourself from some of the stress, especially if you have mental health issues. You should be unplugging each day.

-Avoid online arguments. Venting is great with friends, but at a balanced level.

-Make sure to implement positive, somewhat mindless activities to give your mind a break. Some types of anxiety have a purpose. The emotion you feel about politics can be used for good!

-Serve a candidate or cause you are passionate about.

-Write your local representatives.

-Get involved in local organizations, including town hall meetings.

-Recognize what is in your control and what is not. Some types of anxiety don’t have a purpose, and they can be harmful to you.

-Overgeneralization.

-Disqualifying the positive. Keep your values in mind.

-Identifying what is important to you.

-Understanding, not agreeing with, others’ values. The country is very split right now. The truth is that many of us have common values, but different ways of interpreting them.

-There is a confidence that comes with owning your values Know when to reach out for help

If you are interested in speaking to Ryan or another counselor, visit www.betterhelp.com.