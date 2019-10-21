Mental Health Monday: Better Help

According to the American Psychological Association, a recent study finds that 66% of Americans feel that the current political climate is a significant source of stress. Ryan Smith from Better Help came by to talk about ways to keep yourself calm as we approach another election year.

  1. Practice self care.
    -Blocking yourself from some of the stress, especially if you have mental health issues. You should be unplugging each day.
    -Avoid online arguments. Venting is great with friends, but at a balanced level.
    -Make sure to implement positive, somewhat mindless activities to give your mind a break.
  2. Some types of anxiety have a purpose. The emotion you feel about politics can be used for good!
    -Serve a candidate or cause you are passionate about.
    -Write your local representatives.
    -Get involved in local organizations, including town hall meetings.
    -Recognize what is in your control and what is not.
  3. Some types of anxiety don’t have a purpose, and they can be harmful to you.
    -Overgeneralization.
    -Disqualifying the positive.
  4. Keep your values in mind.
    -Identifying what is important to you.
    -Understanding, not agreeing with, others’ values. The country is very split right now. The truth is that many of us have common values, but different ways of interpreting them.
    -There is a confidence that comes with owning your values
  5. Know when to reach out for help

If you are interested in speaking to Ryan or another counselor, visit www.betterhelp.com.

