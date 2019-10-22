Mental Health Monday: Better Help

According to the American Psychological Association, a recent study finds that 66% of Americans feel that the current political climate is a significant source of stress. Ryan Smith from Better Help came by to talk about ways to keep yourself calm as we approach another election year.
- Practice self care.
-Blocking yourself from some of the stress, especially if you have mental health issues. You should be unplugging each day.
-Avoid online arguments. Venting is great with friends, but at a balanced level.
-Make sure to implement positive, somewhat mindless activities to give your mind a break.
- Some types of anxiety have a purpose. The emotion you feel about politics can be used for good!
-Serve a candidate or cause you are passionate about.
-Write your local representatives.
-Get involved in local organizations, including town hall meetings.
-Recognize what is in your control and what is not.
- Some types of anxiety don’t have a purpose, and they can be harmful to you.
-Overgeneralization.
-Disqualifying the positive.
- Keep your values in mind.
-Identifying what is important to you.
-Understanding, not agreeing with, others’ values. The country is very split right now. The truth is that many of us have common values, but different ways of interpreting them.
-There is a confidence that comes with owning your values
- Know when to reach out for help
